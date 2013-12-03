Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:ONCY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares over potential securities laws violations by Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:ONCY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:ONCY) concerning whether a series of statements by Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (USA) reported that its Net Loss increased from $15.00 million in 2009 to $36.37 million in 2012.



On November 1, 2013, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (USA) announced data for the endpoints in its double blinded, randomized clinical study examining REOLYSIN in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with second-line platinum-refractory, taxane-naïve head and neck cancers (REO 018). The same day an article was published with the tiel “Oncolytics Biotech Shades Truth On Failed Cancer Study“ that alleged nine ‘red flags’.



Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (USA) declined from $2.52 per share on November 20, 2013, to $1.641 on November 26, 2013.



On December 2, 2013, NASDAQ:ONCY shares closed at $1.73 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (USA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com