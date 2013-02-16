OncoSec Medical Inc. (ONCS) - Product Pipeline Analysis. - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "OncoSec Medical Inc. (ONCS) - Product Pipeline Analysis.", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- OncoSec Medical Inc. (OncoSec), formerly known as Netventory Solutions, Inc., is an emerging drug-medical device and therapeutic company. It provides treatment for advanced-stage skin cancer such as melanoma, Merkel cell lymphoma, and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. It conducts two kinds of tests to eradicate various kinds of cancers such as ImmunoPulse and NeoPulse. Its ImmunoPulse is used to treat metastatic cancers and NeoPulse is used to treat primary and recurrent cancers that have not yet spread to other parts of the body. Its OncoSec Medical System (OMS) is based on electroporation technology which has the potential to extend lifespan and enhance the quality of life for people whose cancers are resistant to conventional treatment approaches. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the OncoSec Medical Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
