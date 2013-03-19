Oncothyreon Inc (USA) Investigation Alert: Long-Term NASDAQ:ONTY Investors Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of long-term investors in NASDAQ:ONTY shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers of Oncothyreon Inc in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Oncothyreon’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company. and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Oncothyreon Inc reported that its Net Loss increased from $15.62 million in 2010 to $42.66 million in 2011.



Shares of Oncothyreon Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:ONTY) traded in 2011 as high as$9.69 per share and as high as $8.79 per share in February 2012, but declined early March 2012 to under $5 per share.



On Dec. 19, 2012, Oncothyreon announced that L-BLP25 (Stimuvax®) did not meet primary endpoint of improvement in overall survival in pivotal Phase 3 Trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.



Shares of Oncothyreon Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:ONTY) dropped from $4.50 on Dec. 18, 2012, to as low as $1.84 on Dec. 28, 2012.



On March 18, NASDAQ:ONTY shares closed at $2.23 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $6.24 per share.



