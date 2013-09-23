One 12 Courtland Street First Phase Opens to Rave Reviews

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- One 12 Courtland Street recently opened as one of the newest concepts in student living. This urban development provides the students the social aspects of campus living with the luxury apartment lifestyle.



The project located at the corner of John Wesley Dobbs and Courtland Avenue is opening in phases. Phase one repurposes the vacated Ramada Inn will include 138 apartment units and returns vibrancy to this corner of downtown Atlanta. Phase two will be a newly constructed 18-story tower with a multi-level parking deck. “This was a challenging but exciting project to get approved through the City of Atlanta, due to us having to show how we approached design elements for an existing building rehab while performing full design for a new apartment tower on the same project site,” said lead engineer Kevin Edwards.



Once complete One 12 Courtland Street will offer Georgia State University Students 700 beds in flexible 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom units. Eberly & Associates provided civil engineering and permitting services.



The project owner and developer is Ambling University Development Group.



About Eberly & Associates

Eberly & Associates is a Land Planning, Civil Engineering, and Landscape Architecture firm located in Atlanta, Georgia with a reputation for solid engineering and landscape design solutions which demonstrate environmental and aesthetic awareness. This integrated approach combines the design capabilities and experience of our engineers and landscape architects. The result is a comprehensive site solution that uniquely responds to client’s and building requirements.



For more information about this topic, contact Kevin Edwards, PE, at 770.452.7849 or email: kedwards@eberly.net.



Kevin Edwards

Eberly & Associates

Phone: 770.452.7849

Email: kedwards@eberly.net