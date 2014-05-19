One Biz Is an Innovative Cloud Service for Fully Automated Content, Traffic and Link Building on the Internet

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- OneBiz, the fully automated content, traffic and link building tool for marketing success has launched. The internet has become an important place for people selling products and marketing businesses, however, to be a success online it takes time, posting social news on various sites, uploading audio files to gain attention and distributing press releases to increase brand awareness and increase quality links. Thanks to OneBiz, online marketing has become simplified, allowing anyone no matter what marketing knowledge they have to launch a successful online marketing campaign.



The exciting marketing tool is ideal for any business which includes gaming sites, MLM networks, Affiliate marketing to small business owners trying to increase exposure and generate sales. With a fully automated content, traffic and link building tool at their disposal, any online business can now reduce the time they spend increasing exposure for the business and become successful thanks to the all in one tool.



OneBiz allows the user to distribute content, which includes press releases, articles, blog posts, videos, audio files and social news, to increase exposure and generate a positive link building campaign. The content can be spinned multiple times and can be dip fed into dozens or hundreds of profiles and websites making it one of the most impressive marketing tools currently available.



The tool will be a huge benefit to marketing professionals, allowing them to do the same amount of marketing work in a far shorter time which means they will be able to increase their client bases with the free time they will have available.



OneBiz is user friendly, allowing anyone with any experience to use the online portal and successfully launch their marketing campaigns.



To learn more about OneBiz and to learn how it can turn a struggling marketing campaign into an online campaign that brings results, please visit http://peeta.onebiz.com/en



About OneBiz

OneBiz is a blogging platform, containing a fully automated distribution tool allowing the building of automated content, links and traffic in a time-controlled manner.