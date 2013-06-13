One Call Clean out Is Now Featuring Gently Used Items at the Buried Treasures Resale Shop

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- One Call Clean Out, formerly known as 5 County Clean Out, offers customers some of the best service in the junk removal industry. In fact, One Call Clean Out received a super service award from Angie’s list in 2012. One Call Clean Out is available for a variety of services including everything from an entire property clean out to removal of individual items. Now, One Call Clean Out is offering customers even more through their resale shop. One Call Clean Out is now featuring gently used items at their store, Buried Treasures.



The crew at One Call Clean Out sees something different every day. One day, the crew could be called out to a property that has been severely damaged and everything needs to be disposed immediately. Another day, Once Call Clean Out may arrive at a property that is full of useable items, but the owner simply needs more space. Depending on the circumstances, One Call Clean Out can salvage many gently used items for resale. Owning a resale shop is a tremendous advantage for One Call Clean Out and their customers. The additional revenue from resale allows for lower overall costs to customers in need of junk removal in Montgomery County.



The Buried Treasures resale shop is located in the lovely downtown area of Telford, PA. Customers can visit the store on Saturdays from 10 am until 5 pm. A variety of items can be found in Buried Treasures including: furniture, antique items, house goods, sporting goods, tools, electronics, and much more. Customers are encouraged to check out the Buried Treasures website to view a video of current inventory. One Call Clean Out updates the video each week to show customers what great new items have entered the shop. There is always something new at Buried Treasures.



About One Call Clean Out

One Call Clean Out is dedicated to quickly handling the rubbish disposal requirements of business and homeowners throughout southeastern Pennsylvania to enable customers to make better use of their valuable time.



