One Can Keep Themselves Clean Internally by the Intake of Green Tea

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- According to Maryland University, tea is the 2nd most highly consumed beverage on the planet after water. Today, there are lots of different kinds of teas available, the majority of which have great health advantages. Some of the widely used teas are described below.



Green tea – This tea has been created to efficiently lower levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the torso. Many reports also claim that green tea extract helps in preventing atherosclerosis. It’s probably the polyphenols within green tea are the main reason this tea is advantageous for cancer reduction. Additionally, it decreases the chance of various kinds of cancer, including breast cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer and skin cancer.



Black tea - Among the greatest factors to think about including black tea to the diet may be the proven fact that it's been found to lessen the chance of heart attacks by 11% when 3 cups daily are taken daily. It also helps to combat free radicals that result in cell damage and aging.



Oolong tea - This specific kind of tea has been reported to help women in slimming down. Studies show that, 66% of obese people lost weight by consuming oolong tea every day for 6 weeks consistently. Oolong tea contains substantial degrees of fluoride that will be needed to assist in preventing dental cavities.



Rooibos tea - Since it is made from the bush instead of conventional tea plant therefore this herbal tea is totally free from caffeine. There are several reports which claim that rooibos tea can help in preventing cancer and boost-up the immune system.



About Teasyteas.com

Teasyteas.com is a site founded by Marshall Malonethat markets various types of teas. He started Teasyteas after closing of his cafe. He makes the most of enhancement of Teasyteas using the resources and funds produced from his 1st week sales.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country: USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address: P.O. Box 1085

Zip Code: 36533

Contact Phone: 800-773-6503

Website: http://www.teasyteas.com/