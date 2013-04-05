One Can Now Have Computer Protection Against Digital Parasites with Malwarebytes

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Every user deserves the fundamental right to own a malware-free computer. Who wants the hassle and the burden of putting up with a slow, crashing and freezing computer? Malwarebytes is just the thing for the ailing health of those parasite ridden PCs.



A single malwarebytes download is enough to purge all the digital wormy infestation of the user's Windows PC. Of course, it would actually be a better idea to watch where that mouse clicks on. Still, it always pays to get extra help from expert utilities such as malwarebytes anti-malware. A little bit of extra but hardcore protection goes a long way.



The creators provide both PRO and free editions of malwarebytes anti-malware. The free edition is widely known for its malware detecting ability and exterminating malware infections. The PRO edition takes malwarebytes' cleaning capability to a higher level by preventing new infections from getting into the PC's system.



Foreign users will surely find this utility hassle free since the user interface has been programmed to have many different languages. Malwarebytes, unlike other anti-virus and anti-spyware programs, never miss spotting those little critters. Rather than scanning all opened files, it scans in batch mode.



So say goodbye to all the traces of malware including rogues, trojans, worms, spyware and a lot more. Malwarebytes' main feature is to scan computers and rid them of all the bad critters and a lot of good reviews have proven its success in that field. A newer version of the utility includes new icons and program logo, enhanced and more efficient scanning, and a minor bug fix concerning password creation.



About the Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is the leading provider of anti-malware solutions worldwide to consumers and businesses. The company's global research team work sleeplessly work round the clock so millions of Malwarebytes' users can sleep soundly with the knowledge that those computers are safe and well protected. Malwarebytes has offices in San Jose, California and have additional support provided by their partner at Support.com.



Contact information:

For more information on this press release one can always contact:

Samuel Brown

Contact Phone – (206) – 743 – 6587

Contact Email - support@downloadox.com

Website - http://downloadox.com/free/download/malwarebytes-anti-malware-2/

Complete Address – 133 Southwest 200 & 2nd Street Normandy Park, Zip Code – 98166