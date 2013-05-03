One Day Shipping for Top Notch Mercedes Benz Transmission

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Mercedes Benz transmission repair could easily mean several hundreds or even thousands dollars depending on the extent of damage. That is, if one chooses to get the old parts replaced with brand new ones. However, remanufactured parts which almost always fulfill the role of new parts only that they are way less expensive than the new ones is an option that can provide the much deserved relief.



Remanufactured parts do come with a degree of uncertainty because they are comprised of used parts but, not if the source is as dependable as Sprinter Transmissions. This is a company which has an impressive track record of 40 years of business experience in the transmission industry and has spent a good part of this time in supplying parts to leading car brands in the world. Now, on its own the company has in a very short span of time given Mercedes Benz customers everything they need in terms of transmission repair and products.



Mercedes Benz transmission is perhaps the most important component of the vehicle because in a way it holds the entire car system in place. So, when this component is not in good shape it could mean a lot of trouble. It could mean anywhere from a simple breakdown to a serious damage to the gear system. So, car owners must be wary of the condition of their transmission more so in high end vehicles like the Mercedes because, it can mean a huge repair.



Sprinter Transmissions on the other hand guarantees only the market’s best Mercedes Benz transmission and, this fact alone could be short selling this product. The company guarantees transmission that can be shipped in a span of 24 hours with a 36 month/ 100,000 mile Limited Warranty.



And, that is just one small fraction of this amazing offer. For those customers who want to place an order for more than one transmission, there is more good news. For an order of three or more transmissions, customers can avail the wholesale pricing. So, besides the fact that the customer that purchases Mercedes Benz transmission from Sprinter Transmission for 50%-75% off the actual cost also gets to enjoy wholesale pricing for bulk orders.



For auto parts suppliers it is very rare to provide customers with extended technical support. Other Mercedes Benz transmission suppliers stop at attending customer queries about the product and its specifications. Sprinter Transmissions is different because it helps customers get through the installation too by providing tech support.



The transmission sold by the company comes with an industry best remanufactured torque converter. it “We will put our remanufactured transmission head to head up against any other for quality and workmanship!” a comment made by the company rep goes to prove that the company does not make any empty claims. To know more about the company and to place an order for top quality Mercedes Benz transmission log onto, http://www.sprintertransmission.net



