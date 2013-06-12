One Direction Tour: 1D Fans Can Easily Find and Purchase Tickets to the Bands United States Tour

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The band One Direction is scheduled to start their 2013 US Tour on June 13, performing at a venue in Sunrise, Fl. The group’s performances will take them across the United States, wrapping up their tour on August 10th at the Los Angeles Staples Center. With the popularity of the group One Direction, fans can have some difficulty finding tickets; however there are still tickets available for many of the shows on the One Direction Tour. Demand for tickets has been even greater this year, as their Take Me Home Tour was originally scheduled to perform only across the United Kingdom, but do to demand was expanded to other countries.



Tickets and tour information for One Directions 2013 tour are available at http://www.one-direction-tour-dates.com , which has the latest touring dates and ticket information. So if you are looking for tickets to any one of their shows in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Columbus, Philadelphia, Columbus and other venues, be sure to get your tickets as soon as possible. The bands five members Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, have already put on sold out shows across Europe that have fans ecstatic about their performances. Even since the band had performed on the British television show, X Factor in 2010, demand for the bands albums and shows has been through the roof. The band has gone one to sell over 8 million albums and reached the top of the Billboard charts for best pop band several times in a row.



While One Directions 2013 Take Me Home Tour is already underway, due to increased demand from fans, the band has already announced their 2014 One Direction Tour. If you are looking for tickets to the bands 2014 One Direction tour, you can also get ticket information and dates at http://www.one-direction-tour-dates.com . Several of their 2014 touring venues have already sold out, so while their shows are still a year away, you want to get tickets immediately, while tickets are still available. Tickets are selling quickly for the remaining 2013 tour dates and ticket sales for 2014 are going very quickly, so it is always best to purchase your tickets as far in advance as possible. Even if you cannot attend their shows, with the popularity of the groups One Direction Tour, you will have no problems reselling your tickets to another fan. One Direction tickets also make great birthday and holiday presents, especially if you have teenagers or other One Direction fans.