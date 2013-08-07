One Hour Junk Launches 60 Minute Fast Response Removal Service in Toronto, Canada

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Toronto is a thriving metropolis with a population of over two and a half million people, and is a city that continues to grow both upwards and outwards as Canada’s investment capital builds wealth for the nation. It is no surprise then that its citizens often accrue too much in the way of unwanted furniture, waste and scrap, while offices and garages are overwhelmed with unused parts and equipment that needs to be disposed of. One Hour Junk is a new business offering fast waste removal in Toronto.



Their new website explains in clear terms the kind of junk they can carry, as well as the capacity of their specially created junk removal van, which is both fast and robust to enable them to keep their customer service promise.



From garages to gardens to offices to homes, no matter what the type or scale of waste, from jungle gyms to paperwork, the One Hour Junk team are equipped to deal with it. In order to celebrate the launch of their website, they are also offering special offers to all those who sign up to the mailing list.



A spokesperson for One Hour Junk explained, “For those looking or junk removal in Toronto there is no more ambitious a start-up to contact than One Hour Junk, who have created a business that makes a firm promise to its customers and keeps it. Toronto is a busy city and its citizens don’t have time to wait around all day for an appointment with removal men to take away the things they don’t want or need anymore. Their pricing also reflects not on the time or the size of the van but how much removal space customers physically take up, making it one of the fairest services available as well as the fastest.”



About One Hour Junk

One Hour Junk believes customers are entitled to the services of a presentable and polite service provider who will do all within their power to accommodate the customer’s needs. They know that above all time is money and that people appreciate a fast and effective service, which is why they make a promise to reach clients as soon as possible, and usually within an hour. For more information, please visit: http://1hrjunk.com/