One Hundred Aggregate Delegates Tour Rail-Veyor Material Handling System

Morganton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- One hundred members of the Ontario Stone Sand & Gravel Association toured the Rail-Veyor® facility in Sudbury just recently. Rail-Veyor Technologies Global Inc. manufactures and installs RailVeyor®, a bulk material handling system for surface and underground applications for the mining and aggregate industries



The Ontario Stone Sand & Gravel Association educates its members on the proven technologies that will help their companies maximize productivity, profitability and safety. "We're pleased to have included the Rail-Veyor® bulk material handling system on our OSSGA Operations Tour. The technology and engineering behind the system is impressive. Based on the number of questions and time spent seeing it in action, it's clear that our aggregate members had a lot of interest in the system and the productivity it offers to operations," comments Dan Muys, Director of Communications and Marketing, Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association



Rail-Veyor® is a bulk material handling solution that offers the best features from conveyors, truck haulage and heavy rail in one complete system. Some features include travelling inclines of 20%, maneuvering tight corners, a small environmental footprint and lower capex and opex than other systems. Rail-Veyor® incorporates a remotely operated electrically powered series of two wheeled railcars driven by VFD power stations located along on a light-rail track. Because of the modular and scalable design, Rail-Veyor® can be easily relocated and is used as an enabling technology for rapid development and high speed production at the working face.



“We’ve been getting a lot of interest from the aggregates industry in the Rail-Veyor® Material Handling technology. The OSSGA tour offers quarry managers the opportunity to see the system in action navigating tight turns and steep inclines. What the OSSGA group saw today, were the benefits from three different modes of material handling," says Frank Ward, VP of Sales & Marketing. "The Rail-Veyor® system provides the flexibility of trucks, along with the economics of a conveyor and the energy efficiency of heavy rail," added Ward.



About Rail-Veyor® Technologies Global

Rail-Veyor® Technologies Global (“RVTG”) provides bulk material handling solutions world-wide to industrial customers. The Rail-Veyor® technology can effectively transport industrial bulk materials over long distances, over difficult topographies with complex track and route geometries Rail-Veyor’s ® head office is in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada with regional offices in Canada and the U.S.A. To learn more about the advantages of choosing Rail-Veyor® bulk material handling go to http://www.railveyor.com to watch the demo video.



For media information, please contact:

Dawn Larsen,

Rail-Veyor Corporate Communications

705.918.2090

dlarsen@navigatormarketing.ca