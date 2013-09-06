One Investments Opens Affordable Overseas Property Investment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- One Investments, a trusted overseas property investment company based in the United Kingdom, opens up affordable investment opportunities for foreign real estate properties located in four different contents. From Asia, Africa, Europe and America, One Investments has an impressive portfolio of luxury properties where investors can put their money at and earn more in the process without sacrificing time and comfort.



One Investments is a 360 solution for property developers and real estate investors that are looking for reliable partner and investment arm not only within the UK but in foreign territories as well. It specializes in off-market opportunities with weighted risks for guaranteed revenue. It offers end-to-end solutions – financing and planning assistance in the development stage and property management in the end state.



Currently, the company consistently expands in property holdings in Dubai, Asia’s burgeoning center of business and infrastructure. Investors can choose from a long list of real estate Dubai property that deliver high returns in investments. The Akoya Dubai, the very first Trump International Golf Club in Asia, is a premium condo building with rates and terms at flexible payment schemes. Bay Edge, on the other hand, is a high standing five-star hotel apartment while the Paramount Dubai is the very first Paramount hotel in Asia. Both have guaranteed returns of very pleasing rate of 15%.



Other promising foreign property investment listings include plush apartments in Beroun, Prague, the country’s largest suburb; an opulent resort in Cape Verde; the Intercontinental Golf and Spa Resort and Condado de Alhama Resort, both situated in the romantic region of Murcia in Spain; and North Dakota’s Great American Lodge which guarantees at least five years of rental, translated to guaranteed five years of income. Some upscale hotels in the UK are also available for investments.