One Lucky Bingocams Players Walks Away With Over £20,000

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Fighting for the top spot in the world of online bingo, bingo brands continue to offer an eclectic range of games and promotions. www.bingocams.co.uk is at the forefront of innovative bingo and unique gameplay, providing players with big win opportunities through webcam based chat games. The promise of generous jackpot prizes lures in new players and this week, it was good news for one Bingocams player who walked away with a massive £24349.62.



Whilst the close knit community and celebrity chat host games at Bingocams are gaining lots of attention recently, there is plenty more on offer including the progressive jackpot games which are proving particularly popular with online bingo fans.



Bingocams prides itself on the joy and excitement that so many online bingo players get out of the games. Whether players join the fun to make new friends or play a diverse range of games, winning big cash prizes always goes down a treat and generous jackpots is something that Bingocams has down to a T.



The progressive jackpot games available at Bingocams are guaranteed to offer players a big win. Every time a player purchases a card a small percentage is added to the progressive jackpot prize and it continues to grow until someone finally wins.



In order to win the Big Bang Progressive Jackpot, players must be lucky enough to win a full house in 32 balls or less and that’s exactly what one player did earlier this week. Imi84 only joined the fun and games at Bingocams on 18th April and already she has landed herself the Big Bang progressive jackpot prize which summates to a massive £24,349.62, not bad for a newbie.



Unsurprisingly she was overjoyed when she realised she had won, not that she believed that she had at first. As she told Bingocams, she was in complete and utter shock when she found out. She couldn’t believe her eyes and had to get her Mum to double-check for her.



Imi84 may only have been a Bingocams member for a month but already she has become friendly with some of the other players. She told Bingocams: “I enjoy the live aspect of Bingocams the most. It’s great to be able to share your fellow players Live Win Moments, it really feels like you are celebrating with them.”



Imi84 is sure to be the envy of all her Bingocams chums who will be dying to know what she will be doing with her big win. She explains: “The first thing I’m going to do with the money is split it between my mum, auntie and I. I’m so excited by the prospect of being able to learn to drive, the win will go towards lessons and I’m going to treat my dogs.”



The Big Bang Progressive Jackpot is not the only progressive game players can try their luck at. The room jackpots are easier to win and thus, many Bingocams players are joining rooms that also have their own progressive jackpots. In these rooms, players must get a full house win in 40 balls or less to bag the jackpot prize.



Visit Bingocams to find out more about the diverse range of progressive jackpot prizes available. For more exciting bingo game play, join Bingocams on 17th May when the chat hosts will be joined with two ex-Hollyoaks stars for more fun, games and gossip.



For further press information please email Vikki Taylor on press@bingocams.com



Notes to editors:



- Bingocams.co.uk is a product of Dazzletag Entertainment Ltd. and licensed by Malta Lotteries and Gaming Authority.

- Bingocams.co.uk is the only online bingo website where players can interact with each other via webcam. Celebrations are at the heart of Bingocams.co.uk with thousands of Live Win Moments taking place every day as players celebrate their winnings.