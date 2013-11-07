One Million Degrees Partners with Olive-Harvey College in Supply Chain Management Training Program

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- One Million Degrees (OMD) is pleased to announce the launch of a partnership with Olive-Harvey College to support low-income community college students in the Supply Chain Management (SCM) training program, one of the fastest growing industries in the Chicago area. During this pilot year, OMD will provide comprehensive student support services and financial assistance to eight students enrolled in the Basic Certificate program in SCM, which is designed for individuals interested in employment in the warehousing and distribution industry.



“We’re excited to partner with Olive-Harvey and the City Colleges of Chicago to support their College to Careers (C2C) initiative,” said Paige Ponder, CEO of One Million Degrees. “This program helps ensure that students are equipped with credentials of economic value, ready to meet growing demand in this industry.”



Military veteran Melvin Muhammad was helping his son enroll at Olive-Harvey College when he saw a flyer about One Million Degrees' partnership with the Olive-Harvey Supply Chain Management training program. Melvin applied to OMD and a few weeks later found out he would be the recipient of academic, professional, personal, and financial support to help him attain his certificate and prepare for his career. “OMD support means that I will have another opportunity to succeed, learn something new, and be able to use it right away,” said Melvin. Melvin is one of 130 students receiving support from OMD this year.



ABOUT ONE MILLION DEGREES

One Million Degrees empowers low-income, highly motivated community college students to succeed in school, in work and in life. From tutors and coaches, to life-skills training and financial aid, One Million Degrees provides our scholars with supports that are critical to their success in the classroom and beyond. If you would like to support or learn more about One Million Degrees, please contact:

One Million Degrees

226 W. Jackson Blvd

Chicago, IL 60606

(312)920-9605 or Fax (312)920-9607

Email: info@onemilliondegrees.org

http://www.onemilliondegrees.org