One Million Degrees Publishes Its 2012-2013 Annual Report

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- One Million Degrees (OMD) is proud to announce the release of its 2012-2013 Annual Report. This report outlines the powerful effects of the OMD program model, which helps low-income, highly motivated community college students succeed in school, in work, and in life. The report also details innovative new partnerships between OMD and some of Chicago's leading corporations and philanthropists in support of community college student success.



“It is profoundly rewarding to witness our scholars graduate from community college at a rate three times the national average, pursue additional education or enter the workforce in high demand fields, and develop into leaders in their communities," said Paige Ponder, CEO of One Million Degrees. "This would not be possible without the generosity of our donors, the time and energy of our remarkable coaches and volunteers, and of course, the dedication and drive of OMD Scholars."



Read about OMD's successes and new organizational and programmatic developments in the OMD 2012-2013 Annual Report today:

http://www.onemilliondegrees.org/about-us/#annual-report



ABOUT ONE MILLION DEGREES

One Million Degrees empowers low-income, highly motivated community college students to succeed in school, in work, and in life. From tutors and coaches, to life-skills training and financial aid, One Million Degrees provides our scholars with supports that are critical to their success in the classroom and beyond. If you would like to support or learn more about One Million Degrees, please contact:



One Million Degrees

226 W. Jackson Blvd

Chicago, IL 60606

312-920-9605 or Fax 312-920-9607

Email: info@onemilliondegrees.org

http://www.onemilliondegrees.org