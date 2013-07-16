Local Corporation Gives Low-Income Community College Students a Competitive Edge

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- One Million Degrees (OMD) is pleased to announce that HAVI Global Solutions (HGS), a company dedicated to a global portfolio of businesses in the supply chain, packaging and marketing industries, is the inaugural partner in OMD's newest career-readiness initiative: Wisdom from the Workplace. OMD's Wisdom from the Workplace provides low-income community college students with the opportunity to explore numerous careers in high-growth fields through partnerships with corporations across the Chicagoland area. Companies including HAVI Global Solutions, JPMorgan Chase, Advocate Illinois Masonic, Victory Centre of South Chicago, and Pathways Senior Living will host OMD Scholars at their workplace for a day of career exploration activities, expert panels, informational interviews, and guidance on how to best position oneself in a highly competitive job market.



“We are proud to partner with One Million Degrees on the 'Wisdom from the Workplace' initiative," said Randy Rasmussen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, HAVI Global Solutions. "HGS is dedicated to being socially responsible and developing a diverse workforce, as well as giving back to our communities. Supporting the work of OMD and helping college students prepare for the professional world is a great cause and it’s also an opportunity to educate the entry level workforce about our business and attract talent to our workforce.”



Wisdom from the Workplace will help ensure that OMD Scholars understand career pathways and credentialing opportunities available to them, especially in high-growth fields such as healthcare, transportation, distribution & logistics, and information technology.



“I am thrilled that HAVI Global Solutions is supporting our scholars on their paths to success," said Paige Ponder, CEO of One Million Degrees. "Companies participating in 'Wisdom from the Workplace' are helping to round out our scholars' skills sets and connect their classroom work with their professional goals."



HAVI Global Solutions will host 22 of OMD Scholars on July 26, 2013.



About HAVI Global Solutions

HGS is not in the business of selling what we make. HGS builds better brands and businesses by leveraging our expertise and capabilities in packaging, marketing and promotion analytics, supply chain services, and sustainability, recycling and waste solutions. Our global reach and the expertise and passion of our people to listen, understand and anticipate customer needs are the essence of our business and our brand. We help customers move beyond internal silos and connect beyond geographic borders. We help our customers collaborate and use data more powerfully to plan for risk and opportunity. The world’s most respected brands rely on the consulting, design and execution excellence of HAVI Global Solutions, LLC (HGS) to deliver a competitive advantage on their most demanding and complex challenges across the global supply chain. For more information about HGS go to www.havigs.com.



About ONE MILLION DEGREES

One Million Degrees empowers low-income, highly motivated, community college students to succeed in school, in work and in life. From tutors and coaches, to life-skills training and financial aid, One Million Degrees provides our scholars with supports that are critical to their success in the classroom and beyond. If you would like to support or learn more about One Million Degrees, please contact:



One Million Degrees

226 W. Jackson Blvd

Chicago, IL 60606

(312)920-9605 or Fax (312)920-9607

Email: info@onemilliondegrees.org

http://www.onemilliondegrees.org