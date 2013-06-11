One New Orleans Roofing Expert, Many Skills

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- A roof is more than just a part of the house that provides shelter; it is a component of the architecture which creates scope for enhanced safety and wellbeing of the family members. A roof in need of a repair is therefore a task that cannot be ignored to say the least because such an act can compromise the above. To help the residents of New Orleans get the best the industry has to offer, Fleur De Lis Roofing has come up with its latest list of services.



Roofing traditionally is considered an expensive investment and an exercise that can go wrong despite cautious decisions. This notion has been there for quite some time and, this is the reason why many homeowners are not comfortable getting their roof fixed by a local company. That said Fleur De Lis Roofing is different because it is one of the New Orleans roof repair companies which is closely involved in understanding the roofing needs of customers from different walks of life.



Be it commercial roofing repair or residential roofing repair, this New Orleans roofing company provides customized packages that help customers meet their needs within their budget. Roofing companies serving the New Orleans area are plenty; in fact the market today is bustling with choice. That said not many companies are equipped enough to handle major roofing repairs.



Given the constant disturbances in weather and given the kind of damage such instances can cause, roofing costs can skyrocket if the right roofing expert is not engaged. Fleur De Lis Roofing handles all kinds of major roofing repairs like damage caused because of storm, fire etc. These are repair jobs that only someone with a significant amount of knowledge and skill can handle.



And, when it comes to periodic checks and repairs, the expert on the job must be able to assess the extent of the damage and advice the customer accordingly. This New Orleans roofing company which also serves the cities Harvey, Marrero, Terrytown, Metairie, Kenner, Gretna handles minor roofing needs with equal commitment and dedication. The company gets regular requests for shingle replacement, fixing leaks etc.



In a recent effort to drive business in the New Orleans area, the company has introduced a service feature that lets homeowners get a free estimate to assess their roofing needs. With this service feature, customers get the chance to gather the information necessary for a proper comparison and in taking an informed decision. The free estimate feature can be used by almost anyone with a repair on hand.



All the customer has to do is leave his name and other contact details on the website along with a small description of the problem and, the experts will work out an estimate. New Orleans roof repair is a skilled task and considering how time consuming the process can be, it is important to choose someone as good as Fleur De Lis Roofing. To know more log onto http://www.neworleansroofing.net/roofrepair.html



Media Contact

Fleur De Lis Roofing

504-975-7524