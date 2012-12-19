One-of-a-Kind Crystal Shoes for That One-of-a-Kind Woman: Emerging Fashion Sensation Knows What Women Want for the Holidays

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- For shoppers searching for the perfect gift for the fashion-forward woman who seems to have it all, Evelyn Fox , the young entrepreneur who heads up the high-end fashion company Crystal Heels™ (crystalheels.com), has the solution: limited-edition Swarovski crystal designer shoes.



"It's often difficult to buy for a fashion trendsetter," Fox said. "She has her own style and an eye for high-end fashion that sets her apart from the crowd. She's one of a kind. If you're looking for a gift that appeals to a fashionista, go for something most women love -- shoes -- but with unique, eye-catching details she won't find on a pair of off-the-rack heels."



Fox's own Crystal Heels fit the bill. Her team of skilled artisans painstakingly applies thousands of Swarovski crystals to each pair of brand-new designer shoes -- Louboutins, Jimmy Choos , Dolce & Gabbanas and other exclusive brands -- and the end results are like no other shoes available. Whether fully custom or limited edition, every pair of Crystal Heels includes a certificate of authenticity.



Fox recommends keeping the recipient's personality in mind when choosing a pair of Crystal Heels as a last-minute holiday gift. More adventurous haute couture devotees may appreciate Crystal Heels' Dolce & Gabbana Metallic Silver Platform Crystal Wedges, while the Manolo Blahnik Black and Gold Two-tone Custom Crystal Slingbacks -- a sophisticated choice for a New Year's Eve fete -- are perfect for women who prefer a more classic style.



"Fashion trends right now are bright and bold and even a little daring," said Fox. "That makes for some exciting giftgiving. Have fun with it. Custom crystal designer heels are an exclusive gift for the woman who prefers up-to-the-minute, high-end fashion."



Fox should know. Just 24 years old, she has already spent half her life in the fashion world, first as a fashion model and now as the founder of a successful fashion brand. Crystal Heels was the result of Fox's own love of high-end fashion and desire to have one-of-a-kind designer shoes to complement her wardrobe. She created her first pair of Crystal Heels for herself and launched her company when women began asking her where to get their own custom crystal heels whenever she wore them. Crystal Heels grew quickly, and celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Camille Grammer are among the brand's fans.



With their glittering, festive looks and their high-end designer style, Crystal Heels may be the perfect gift this season for the girl who has just about everything when it comes to fashion. Most Crystal Heels limited-edition designer shoes are available in multiple sizes, but Fox advises ordering soon for the best selection and delivery by the holidays.



About Evelyn Fox

Crystal Heels founder Evelyn Fox is a fashion model turned fashion entrepreneur. Her first modeling gig was on the cover of Chica, a German magazine for teens. She went on to model for major brands, including Beach Bunny Swimwear and Frey Wille. Now 24 years old, Fox helms Crystal Heels. The company combines Fox's passion for trends, high-end designers, and shoes -- particularly the limited-edition, hand-strassed Crystal Heels that can increasingly be found on Hollywood's red carpets. Learn more at http://crystalheels.com



Contact:

Evelyn Fox

Crystal Heels

855.21.HEELS (855.214.3357)

http://goo.gl/1OqlZ