One-of-a-Kind Dating Guide Released: R U Looking? Helps Gay Men Navigate Their Way to Love

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Selrach Smith is to gay men what Carrie Bradshaw was to single woman - a dating guru.



While popular culture portrays the gay community as an endlessly confident, suave and a lucky-in-love group of individuals, Smith knows that millions of men still suffer from debilitating confusion when it comes to navigating the dating scene. His compelling new gay dating guide provides the solution: instructions for the single man on everything from meeting new men, delivering a strong first impression and finding love.



‘R U Looking? A Guide to Navigating Gay Dating’ fills a gap in a market that until now has gone largely untapped and is poised to help gay men avoid heartbreak and strike gold with a long-term, devoted relationship.



Synopsis:



Gentlemen, does any of this sound familiar?



- You meet a great guy, go out on a great date—and then never hear from him again.

- You go out to a hot bar or nightclub, but you can’t make a meaningful connection.

- You do your best, but sometimes feel like you’re invisible to other gay men.

- You are afraid that you’ve let a failed relationship eat away at your self-esteem.



If so, you’re not alone. These are all valid concerns that most of us have encountered at some point in our dating lives. Meeting Mr. Right isn’t any easier now than it was ten years ago, despite the proliferation of social media, cell phones, and dating sites.



In this guide, Selrach Smith, a fellow veteran of the dating wars, shares his best advice, perspective, and support. He discusses everything you need to know to take optimistic and productive control of your dating life, no matter how or where you meet people. You’ll learn some powerful tips and simple life lessons to take the confusion out of meeting new people and making a great first impression.



With these tools, you can learn how to avoid a world of headache and heartache. If you’re looking for a way to take back some of the power, read on. You’re not alone—and you don’t need to be alone. The power is in your hands now.



Smith is over-whelmed by the initial response from the gay community.



“I knew that gay men from coast to coast were suffering from dating confusion, but I wasn’t aware of just how bad the problem was until I released my book. It appears nothing like this has been written before and, while I am not a doctor or researcher – I’ve navigated the perils of being single in New York City and therefore have a wealth of experience to share,” he says.



Continuing, “The book is very well-rounded, covering everything from meeting online friends for dates, how to make the right first move, how to take the best next-step when finding ‘the one’ and loads more. The language is hard-hitting and guaranteed to make readers sit up. This is some serious business we’re discussing so there’s no point in sugar-coating it!”



The book has also made a huge impact with women and the wider straight community.



“I’m finding that the book is helping people far beyond the gay community. A relationship is a relationship – whoever it is with and whatever the sexual orientation. It may seem strange, but its all-too-true – even straight people are helped by this book!”



For the lovelorn and the hopeful, the romantic and the person anxious to find ‘the one’: ‘R U Looking? A Guide to Navigating Gay Dating’ is available now from Amazon, B&N, iUniverse and on iBook.



Book’s official website: http://www.rulookingbook.com.



Facebook page: http://on.fb.me/GTIJmq.



About Selrach Smith

Selrach Smith is a veteran of both the American armed forces and the gay dating world. He is a technology professional working in New York City who wrote his book full of gay dating advice after seeing his friends continue to make the same dating mistakes he made.