One of the Best over the Counter Energy Stimulants, Addrena, Unveiled

Huntington, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- A new Adderall substitute which gives users effects that are comparable to Adderall and is one of the best over the counter energy stimulants is the new released Addrena. It is an effective Body Fat Loss, Energy Boosting and Mental Focus Supplement. Addrena is basically a natural Adderall Substitute pill over the counter that serves as an adult ADD supplement.



These pills come in quantities of 0.300LBS or 1260mg bottles and are sad to be apt for adults suffering from inattentive adult ADD or ADHD as it offers a novel blend of natural vitamins and herbal stimulants, the effects of which can be compared to those of Adderall. The pills include effective ingredients such as Guarana, Citrus Aurantium, Choline, Huperzine, Vitamin B3, ALCAR, among others.



The 3 main effects of these pills are increasing the flow of neurotransmitters, dopamine, and epinephrine, thermogenic effects and energy boosting. The ingredients that these pills are made of enhance the level of dopamine and epinephrine in users’ brain’s neurons and kick starts an energetic response from these brain stimulants in the user and enhances mental focus.



This Natural Adderall Substitute comprises Vitamin B3, Vitamin B12, Guarana, Bitter Orange, Yohimbe Bark Extract, Choline Dihydrogen Citrate, Acetyl-L-Carnitine (Alcar), Bacopa Extract, Acetyl-L-Tyrosine, Caffeine, Dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE Bitartrate), White Willow Bark Extract, Piperine, Vinpocetine, and Huperzine. All of these powerful ingredients aid in cognitive improvement and as well as working at boosting brain power, memory and improving the mood.



Addrena is a Natural Adderall Substitute which also helps in the loss of body fat by increasing the frequency and amount of natural thermogenic effects in the body, thus stimulating the metabolism and enhancing the body’s core temperature. Thanks to the additional generated heat, the loss of fatty deposits in the body which are similar to prescription ADD pills, occurs.



About Addrena

Users are recommended to take one pill per serving or at the most 2. Each bottle of the Natural Adderall Substitute contains 60 pills in one bottle. The pills are appetite suppressant as they naturally contain Synephrine from the Citrus Aurantium. A 0.300LBS of Addrena pills bottle can be bought online at http://www.addrena.com/about-adhd-med-alternative-addrena/ for a price of $39.99.



Media Contact:

Thomas Lartin

Email: tlartin@aol.com

Website: http://www.addrena.com