One of the Best SEO Software Products, SEO Machine PRO, Is Set to Launch on September 10, 2013

West Java, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- SEO Machine PRO, a versatile kind of software that is designed to help people in the internet marketing business, is scheduled to launch on September 10, 2013. The innovative product promises to be one of the best SEO software tools on the market today.



Described as “The Swiss Army Knife of SEO,” SEO Machine PRO can handle everything from keyword research to backlinks. During its initial launch, SEO Machine PRO will be available starting at $47 for a short amount of time to just the first few buyers; this will then increase to $77 for a regular license. A PRO license will also be available for a short time for just $127. Those who purchase SEO Machine PRO for $47 or $77 will get one license and unlimited updates; those who buy the PRO license will receive three licenses and unlimited updates.



SEO Machine PRO, which its creators truly believe is the best SEO tool that is available, includes a huge number of features that can handle every possible SEO-related need. For example, SEO Machine PRO has a Suggestion Scraper, which allows users to get thousands of buyer keywords from Google, Yahoo, Bing, Amazon, YouTube and eBay. It also features a Proxy Scraper, which can scrape thousands of fresh proxies from multiple proxy sources; and a Proxy Checker, which will bulk check the speed, countries and anonymity of all proxies.



In addition, SEO Machine PRO includes a Keyword Competition Checker, Link Status Checker, and Dofollow Checker, which bulk checks if blogs are having Dofollow or Nofollow links. An Outbound Link Checker bulk checks the title of internal and external links of web pages, and a Link Extractor bulk extracts the same type of information.



The Ahrefs Backlink Checker can download a list of backlinks with detailed information, which is useful for learning reverse engineering competitor information. The URL Harvester, another helpful eature of SEO Machine PRO, obtains URLs from multiple sources based on footprints, and merges the templates with keywords to generate multiple search footprints.



Some of the other state-of-the-art features of SEO Machine PRO include the Authority Checker, Mozscape Backlink Checker, and Backlink Analysis, which analyzes backlinks to a target URL in great detail while also providing in-depth analysis of inbound links, linking domains and anchor texts.



“This software was created to automate boring SEO tasks which will usually take hours to perform,” said Bram and Viet, the two young men who invented SEO Machine PRO.



Anybody who would like to learn more about SEO Machine PRO and its wide range of SEO tools is welcome to visit the product’s website at any time; there, people can read about even more of the noteworthy features that the SEO tool has, as well as learn about the upcoming SEO Machine PRO JV Contest.



About SEO Machine Pro

SEO Machine PRO is a new and top-quality SEO tool that is capable of performing a multitude of tasks. The tool was created by two young men named Bram and Viet; Bram is from Intelligence Extreme Ltd, and he has done countless testing in SEO that cost him literally hundreds of thousands dollars. Bram teamed up with a genius programmer named Viet to build what they believe is the best SEO tool that exists. For more information, please visit http://www.seomachinepro.com/