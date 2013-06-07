One of the Big Dogs of Internet Marketing Expands Its Knowledge and Location

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- When it comes to Internet marketing and getting the job done right, most have heard the name Smart Start Media, not only do they get the job done but they also help out local community by donating 5% of their sales to local charity. They are an internet marketing firm with offices already established in the European Union, Asia, and U.S. Now they are expanding their offices in the U.S. and are now opening their North American Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia becoming another top SEO company Virginia.



For those who are not familiar with Smart Start Media, they are one of the best designers who can make your website pop, and marketers and developers that can make your company stand out from the rest with great online presence. The special e-marketing packages are a big hit to those needing such services. Whether it is a service of search engine optimization (SEO), Web design and development, PPC management, or Social Media Marketing, you can be sure they can make your business rank high with search engine results as well as develop a customer friendly website that will make customers come back over and over again.



They also delivery a great and ethical website design to make sure your SEO status is not downgraded for overuse of advertisements or the practice of black hat SEO marketing techniques. If you need a SEO company startup, you want to contact a reputable firm such as Smart Start Media. Results based seo services Virginia give companies, especially new companies, a big jump with ranking status.



Need a marketing video to drive traffic to your site, businesses can count on SSM. They have highly qualified developers, who can make a business video, and market it to video viewers that will soon be a prospective client. They also offer a custom video service, with live actors, and a script where the video is customized to market your URL and vital information about the business. They also offer sales videos, and other custom video projects needed.



When it comes to other outlets of marketing such as SMS, Smart Start Media knows how important and useful this can be. They know how to reach those potential customers via geographically or categorically. If you prefer an emailing campaign, SSM, can also help you reach customers with a more inviting marketing strategy as their content writers and designers will work with your business every step of the way to make sure it is an engaging and effective.



Social Media is another important area that SSM works with for businesses. They understand that with today’s technology, that social media is one of the biggest growing marketing areas and will help the company utilize it for better exposure. If you have never used this media outlet, do some research as statics show on the biggest social media sites there are thousands of businesses today who make use of this easy to use marketing media outlet. It will reach audiences worldwide and it has been proven that having your business on the social media circuit can improve SEO rankings.



To help them celebrate their new location, SSM is offering a 25% discount on all their packages. You will find they have the best Web design and development Virginia needs, competitive rates, and a variety of packages to meet any budget. So check out their website today at http://www.smartstartmedia.com or contact them.



About: Smart Start Media (SSM)



Company Contact : Usman “Ozi” Sayed

Company Email: info@smarstartmedia.com

N.America Phone : 1.703.745.7536