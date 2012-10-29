One of the Leading News Channel CNBC Praises Melrose.com for Becoming USA's #1 Retailer of Luxury Watches.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Rolex watch vendor, Melrose.com has yet again proven its dominance in the retail world after receiving huge appraisals from a leading news group CNBC. All the appreciation and praise received by the founder of melrose.com are due to Melrose has reserved the first position in the whole USA as a luxury watch retailing website. After this achievement of melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal, the founder and President of the company was congratulated by some of the senior editors of CNBC. According to one of the CNBC's senior editor “ Melrose.com is only the fewer places in the world where watch enthusiast can find some of the most luxurious range of wrist watches and the pre-owned watches that the website offers are serious tussle to the new and expensive watches available in the high profile showrooms. “



Krishan Agarwal, President, Melrose Jewelers stated, “ Appreciation from one of the leading media partner of the world really matters a lot for our company. Such appraisals and continuous positive response of our online buyers give us the impetus to continue with our good work. Today we are #1 online luxury watch retailer and to achieve such a title, every person of our company has equally done the required hard yards. Also to celebrate this new accomplishment, we are further going to slash the prices of our offered timelines. Most luxurious and sought after watches like Rolex Datejust and Rolex Daytona would also be on sale with special limited period discounts on them. So, our company's increased eminence and elevated position has also brought a good opportunity for the watch lovers to bad some beautiful wrist watches at a price bracket which everyone can afford. “



Melrose.com also offers 2 years of comprehensive warranty on all their offered luxury watches. Each of the website's luxury watch ships in “Showroom” Mint Condition. The pre-owned watches available at Melrose.com are completely trustworthy as the watches have to go under more than 200 hundred quality checks and if not cleared the watches are not made available for sale. Melrose is also popular for its strewn collection of Rolex watches. The variety of Sports Rolex Watches melrose.com displays include the Rolex Submariner, for swimming and surfing, the Rolex Daytona, for racing and timed sports and the Rolex Explorer, for hiking and for outdoor events there is the Rolex President and the Rolex Yatchmaster.



About Melrose.com

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com