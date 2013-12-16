One of the Most Opulent of All Port Royal Homes for Sale Now Available

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Standing majestically at 1231 Galleon Drive, this home lies directly on Naples Bay and features countless attributes and amenities fit for royalty. With six bedrooms, as well as a separate guest living quarters, this property’s 10,868 square feet provides plenty of space, opulence and attraction. In addition to the substantial number of bedrooms, this gated estate also boasts eight full bathrooms as well as three partial ones.



Upon heading by the immaculately landscaped entryway and passing through the front gate of the property, the artistically designed pavers that make up the driveway and courtyard will immediately warrant admiration. Situated on each side of the home’s front doorway, two stone lions sit solemnly welcoming visitors to the palatial residence.



Once inside, the foyer opens up into a generously sized open design providing access throughout the lower level of the property and to the second story through an awe-inspiring marble staircase. Just as in the construction of the front stairs, much of floor of this home is covered in generously-sized marble tiles. Throughout the interior there are countless instances of custom stonework and millwork radiating the essence of lavishness.



For the gourmet chef, this property’s kitchen is one which very few other Port Royal homes for sale can attempt to rival. With two large islands, two sinks and a double oven, there is plenty of space to prepare even the largest feast.



Stepping out back further amplifies the magnificence of this estate home. From the covered and fenced patio area which is equipped with a full kitchen and plenty of outdoor seating, to the seemingly endless infinity edge pool, this Port Royal property’s splendor and view could easily be considered unmatched. Overlooking Naples Bay, a spacious and vibrantly green lawn stands between the pool area and the home’s private dock, designed with both water and electric and equipped with two boat lifts.



Naples is one of the most desired locales in all of Florida by both upscale homebuyers and discerning vacationers. Some of its prime attraction lies in the white sand beaches on the shore of the calm and majestic Gulf of Mexico. Other draws to the area include some of the finest dining and shopping districts in the state, as well as the plethora of world-class golf courses which are peppered throughout the city and the surrounding areas.



This high-end estate is currently available for showings through The Cabral Group of Naples Luxury Waterfront Properties.



To browse this property, or view other Port Royal homes for sale, visit:



http://search.naplesluxurywaterfrontproperties.com/idx/18230/details.php?idxID=583&listingID=213023857



Naples Luxury Waterfront Properties

180 9th St. S. #300

Naples, Florida 34102

(239) 963-6590

ccsellsnaplesfl@gmail.com

Naplesluxurywaterfrontproperties.com