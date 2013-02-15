One of the Premier Fabric Stores Louisville Announces an Upcoming Inventory Blowout Sale

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- One of the premier fabric stores in Louisville, Tassels, has just announced they will be having an inventory blowout sale beginning Thursday, January 17, 2013, running through Saturday January 19. During the sale, which will run from 10 am to 5 pm on all three days, customers can receive 25 percent off all purchases, storewide. This includes special order items, fabric and trim. The store’s counterpart, Tassels Too Outlet, will also be having a sale during this same time period, offering an additional 50 percent off the already reduced outlet prices.



During the store’s upcoming blowout inventory sale, the warehouse will also be open allowing customers to browse through the new, never before seen furniture. All merchandise in the warehouse will also be 25 percent off.



Whether a homeowner is looking to update one room in their home with new curtains or pillows or a business owner is looking to completely transform their office into a warm, welcoming space, a well-chosen fabric or piece of furniture can provide them with the exact style they are looking to accomplish.



Located in Middletown, Kentucky, Tassels and Tassels Too Outlet is one of the leading furniture stores in Louisville. Both stores feature a combined space of more than 15,000 square feet of fine furniture, lighting, artwork, outdoor garden items, florals, accessories and drapery hardware. A few of the store’s specialties include custom window treatments, upholstered goods and bedding Louisville.



For those people looking for a wide range of fabric patterns and designs, Tassels also offers a fabric showroom, which contains more than 1,000 stocked bolt goods. The company’s fabric showroom features the largest selection in the Louisville area.



During the store’s upcoming blowout inventory sale, the warehouse will also be open allowing customers to browse through their comprehensive selection of fabric and home designs.



In addition to offering a wide variety of high quality fabrics, fine furniture and accessories, Tassels also features interior design in Louisville, KY.



According to Tassels, “Whether your project be as small as refreshing pillows or artwork to the complete reinvention of a space through new paint selection and custom furnishings, Tassels design service can fulfill any client’s needs. With access to an abundance of designer lines, we can provide solutions in decorative flooring, i.e. rugs, custom furniture and case goods, window treatments, refined paint selection, accessories and lighting.”



For more information about Tassels, Tassels Too Outlet or the upcoming inventory blowout sale, visit http://www.tasselslouisville.com/



About Tassels

Since 1996, Tassels has been offering superior quality, interior design and unique style to customers and design professionals throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Indiana. Located in Middletown, Kentucky, Tassels and its counterpart Tassels Too Outlet features a combined warehouse space of more than 15,000 square feet of outdoor garden items, drapery hardware, fine furniture, lighting, accessories, florals and artwork. The company’s fabric showroom also contains more than 1,000 stocked bolt goods, providing customers with the largest selection in the Louisville area.