Pacific Kitchens Now Performing Bathroom Refacing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Custom kitchen remodeling experts Pacific Kitchens are also currently performing bathroom cabinet refacings and remodelings.



Refacing is a process that allows the client to create a new, clean look for a room at far less time and cost than the complete tear down and rebuild of full-scale remodeling. Such complete change is usually unnecessary, given that not all pieces wear exactly the same. Pacific Kitchens has established themselves as one of the premier kitchen cabinet refacing companies in the Southern California area, and they are currently using their skills on bathroom cabinets, counters, and fixtures as well.



Pacific Kitchens provides free-in home consultations for all projects, providing examples, samples, and cost and time estimates with no obligation to purchase. Their process is designed to maximize the customer’s results in terms of look and integrity for the minimum amount of time and money. They can perform refacing and other home upgrades in the kitchen, bathroom, storeroom, or in any room with cabinets and facings that need replacing or upgrading.



At PacificKitchens.com customers can schedule consultations, read more about the refacing process, and see pictures of Pacific Kitchens past projects. You can also speak with a Pacific Kitchens representative directly by calling (858) 277-0701 in the San Diego area or toll free (800) 660-0701, or you can visit their showroom, located one block east of the 805 at 7208 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in San Diego.



About Pacific Kitchens

Pacific Kitchens are known as “San Diego’s Kitchen Cabinet Refacing Specialists.” They’re an A+ rated business by the Better Business Bureau, a three-year running Angie’s List Super Service Award winner, and were voted “Best Cabinet Refacer” in the San Diego Union-Tribune’s 2010 and 2011 San Diego’s Best Awards. They serve the entire greater San Diego area including Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, and Poway. For more detail please visit, http://www.pacifickitchens.com/.