One OK Rock Singapore Live Concert Moves a Day Earlier and the Ticket Sale Date Is Postponed

Unfortunately, that will not be the case as the ticket sales for the highly desired concert will be moved to Thursday, August 1 at 9:00 am, local time. The date for the actual concert has recently been modified as the band will now perform on November 22, Friday, instead of November 23 which is Saturday. According to the official Facebook page of Amuse Inc. Asia, the changes are due to logistical problems.



(For more ONE OK ROCK on SGCafe, click here)



Actually, Their Singapore concert will take place at the Hard Rock Coliseum with the early bird price ticket of SG$78. Tickets can be availed on sistic.com.sg



For those people who don’t really know this rock band, one can say that rock is not their favorite music, because One OK Rock is very popular worldwide. One OK Rock is a Japanese power pop-alt-rock band that draws on the sound of blink-182 and Foo Fighters. The band is consisting of Taka, Toru, Ryota, and Tomoya and they had multiple singles that accessed the Oricon charts. Actually their songs achieved huge popularity online and over millions of YouTube views in short time.



ONE OK ROCK will be touring Bangkok, Thailand on November 19 at the Central World Live while they will be really going to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 21 at the KL Live. They will also be heading to Jakarta, Indonesia on November 24 on Lapangan Parkir Kolam Renang Senayan, after their Singapore concert. The tickets for Malaysia and Indonesia are now on sale while the tickets for their Bangkok concert will go on sale on August 8.



This South East Asian concert tour is part of the band’s “Who are you? Who are we??” tour which includes Europe and East Asia. ONE OK ROCK is the band responsible for the Rorouni Kenshin live action movies theme song, The Beginning. They will also be singing the theme song for the highly anticipated Captain Harlock movie.



