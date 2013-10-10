One Parent Holidays - a New Resource for Single Parents Everywhere

Waterford, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- One Parent Holidays is a site that brings all the travel information for one parent families together, give them a forum to share experiences, post advice, share holidays with other single parent families as a tour group, and find holidays that specifically cater to their needs.



Aisling Heaphy, publicity manager for the site, shared the following with us, “The site was set up to give single parents, lone parents and one parent families the opportunity to travel with their children on a one parent holiday without any of the hassle or expense they would normally experience when there is one parent rather than two. As a single parent I’ve experienced prejudice against me on a regular basis while on holidays with my daughter, so I knew an alternative was needed.”



While the majority of rates advertised by holiday properties and agents are aimed at a minimum of two adults travelling together, One Parent Holidays have decided to have all of the rates priced to suit single parents instead. So there are no single supplements - removing the charge for adults who are not travelling - what a concept!



Children of all ages are catered for, all activities, entertainment and even child-minding if requested. Every conceivable need is catered for, for children of all ages, so there are no unwelcome surprises awaiting anyone visiting one of the child-friendly holiday locations.



Each of the One Parent Holiday destinations can arrange activities for children, entertainment for adults, and guarantee that each of the destinations has been thoroughly vetted before being added to their approved list of accommodation.



Any single parent looking for a tailored one parent holiday experience should take a look at their website.



About One Parent Holidays

One Parent Holidays are an Irish web venture launched by two friends who realized that very few holiday locations actually cater for lone parents. With offices in Waterford and Limerick they’re dedicated to providing lone parents all over the world find the holiday of their dreams.



Contact details:

One Parent Holidays

Offices in: Waterford and Limerick

http://www.oneparentholidays.ie/