One Place for All Rescue Groups, I-20 Animal Medical Center Gathering Multiple Listings for Rescued Dogs and Cats for Adoption

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- There are hundreds of pets that currently are or have been homeless at any time in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Some abandoned, some from homes where the owner has died, some with owners who have lost jobs and simply cannot afford to feed an extra mouth. Regardless of reason or condition, these animals are in dire need of a new home. Arlington Animal Vet I-20 Animal Medical Center has heeded the call, helping these rescued pets find good homes launching a Facebook ad campaign to help bring attention to these pets finding a permanent place to stay.



I-20 Animal Medical Center is gathering multiple rescue groups under one website for rescued dogs and cats. Want a Boxer? No problem. Want a Yorkie? We have them too. Our goal is to offer all legitimate rescue groups in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex a forum to show the dogs and cats available and eligible for adoption. Sparing the hassle of visiting twenty different sites to see what is available.



For many years the I-20 Animal Medical has been dedicated to rescues of all sorts. For instance being a major contributor to the Rogers Wildlife Sanctuary for birds, providing this past year almost all the food for baby birds that come into their facility. Rogers might have hundreds of baby wrens, woodpeckers, blue birds, blue jays, etc, at any one time. Volunteers work day and night in their rescue efforts all under the direction of the inexhaustible Kathy Rogers. I-20 AMC hopes to emulate these successes with dogs and cats.



Rescue groups are non-profit organizations that are run by dedicated volunteers who work under a ‘no kill’ premise. This means that animals under their care will not be euthanized. Many rescue clubs provide temporary sanctuary for pets from shelters or owners who no longer can care for their pet in pre-approved foster homes until the pet can be adopted out. Many groups fund needed health care and vaccinations for these pets, as well as host many adoption fairs at local Pet stores. These organizations can always use financial assistance but more importantly they need good homes for their rescued pets.



While this is comforting for those under their care, it does not mean that others won’t die unnecessarily. If rescuers cannot find homes, they cannot take on new rescues. Those left behind can easily find themselves in a shelter that will euthanize them within a few weeks. This is what the I-20 Animal Medical Center is aiming to prevent by bringing this to the forefront of Facebook.