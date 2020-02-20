"One Punch Man" Hard Enamel Pins, the Perfect Collector's Item, Now on Kickstarter!

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- A premium series of hard enamel pins inspired by One Punch Man, see your favorite characters designed on gold-plated hard enamel pins measuring just 1.5-inches. With six planned pin designs coming to One Punch Man fans worldwide, each unique design will be released in a tiered fashion mirroring the Kickstarter campaign's success.



Featured designs include Saitama/Hagemanto, Harou, Bang/Silver fang, Fubuki/Hellish Blizzard, Genos/Demon Cyborg, and Speed-O'/Sound Sonic. However, supporters can also sponsor a new design of their own and get five copies of that pin, plus every previously unlocked pin design, as a token of their support. The perfect collector's items in 2020, do not miss your chance to get in on the excitement that has been spreading amongst the One Punch Man fan community since this Kickstarter campaign launched this month.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support this series of One Punch Man pins, including for costs related to production and shipping. The pin series is expected to begin shipping in supporters worldwide in early June 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/superfoolish/one-punch-man-hard-enamel-pins-collection/description



Supporters around the world can support these One Punch Man pins by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as HK$1. But for a pledge of HK$94 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including unlocked hard enamel pins of your choice. Rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About pins.design

Designed by a One Punch Man fan from Hong Kong, each pin reflects a true love and passion for art, design, and One Punch Man. The perfect collector's items, these pins are uniting the One Punch Man community around the world.



Contact:Instagram pins.design

Contact Person: Super Foolish

Company: pins.design

Country: Hong Kong

Phone: +852 65094948

Email: superfoolishpindesign@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/superfoolish/one-punch-man-hard-enamel-pins-collection