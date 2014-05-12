One Roofing Company, Leading Nevada Roofing Contractor, Offers Senior and Military Discount

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reputed Nevada roofing contractor One Roofing Company, which provides numerous residential and commercial roofing services, has recently announced that they are offering additional 10% discount for all senior citizens and military personnel.



Known as experts of tile, shingle and metal roofs, One Roofing Company has steadily gained a reputation of being a reliable roofing contractor capable of handling any roof installation, re-roofing, roof repair and maintenance task.



The team behind the company is well versed with the various roofing products available in the world and is up to date on latest technological advances hence always ensuring that only premium products that are durable are installed. The team, having over 20 years of experience, also provides insights to their clients of various roofing styles and products which will be ideal for their home or building and will have a sense of distinct style.



However it is their long term warranties for new roof installations and real guarantees for specific roof repairs that have impressed many clients. Understanding that a durable roof is a major aspect of any home, office, building or structure, the team of One Roofing Company beforehand performs a thorough analysis and provides honest solutions and suggestions to their clients.



One Roofing Company often through their blog and website advises the general public on which type of roofing products and styles to install. The company has numerous times suggested that only licensed contractors should be hired for roofing jobs as unlicensed contractors do not carry Workman’s Compensation Insurance and are not eligible for the Residential Recovery Fund, both being of vital importance to perform any roofing service.



Free estimate of any type of residential or commercial roofing task can be availed via the company’s website, http://onelasvegasroofing.com, where upon filling a simple form one of the team members will contact the interested client with the estimate.



About One Roofing Company

One Roofing Company is a Nevada licensed roofing contractor whose team has combined experience of over 20 years. Providing both residential and commercial roofing services, the team members of the One Roofing Company are experts in new roof installation, re-roofing, roof repairs and maintenance. The company is currently providing a 10% discount for senior citizens and military personnel.



For more information about Residential and Commercial Roofing Services in Nevada, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of oneroofingcompany.com, please call at 702-463-7663 or email to general@oneroofingcompany.com.