One Sound and Entertainment Offers DJ Workshop

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Many still believe the children are very much our future, and do all they can to lead by example.



It doesn’t just take a village to raise a child, but it also takes neighborhoods, communities, and even businesses. Despite the increasing reports of corporate greed and poor business practices, there still exists some organizations that highly value social change and corporate responsibility; One Sound and Entertainment is one of those businesses.



In an effort to give back and fulfill their societal obligation, One Sound and Entertainment will host a six-week DJ workshop for the fourth and fifth graders at Princeton Elementary School in Dekalb County GA. Starting on January 22, 2013, these workshops will allow students the opportunity to learn about a variety of music, technology, and careers. Participants will be chosen by faculty based on certain academic criteria. A contest during the workshops will produce a winner, that lucky student will deejay a school party on March 1st.



Dj Mark Battle owner and master DJ of One Sound and Entertainment, an Atlanta-based DJ and audio-visual company, believes the magic is in the music. Without music the world would be a dull place, and no event is complete without out it. Research shows that music heals, calms, and even aids in memory and retention. Aside from the benefits of music, these workshops expose students to non-traditional career and business options. The enrichment and education of our children are top priorities. Princeton Elementary and Dekalb County Schools, in partnership with One Sound and Entertainment, lead the charge in maintaining our children’s priorities.



