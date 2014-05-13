One Stop Cooling Offers Tampa AC Repair and Other Services

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- One Stop Heating and Cooling, one of the leading Tampa AC repair companies in the US, came out with an announcement that they are now offering a more comprehensive heating and air conditioning service to meet the needs of customers and clients.



To ensure that the needs of their clients are met, this air conditioning repair Tampa service issued a statement stating that their services have been expanded to include not just repair but also replacement of components as well as duct cleaning. Furthermore, the company announced that they are now offering free estimates prior to any air conditioning repair Tampa they perform so clients will know how much it will cost.



Apart from the AC repair Tampa service provided, One Stop Cooling also includes a money back guarantee so in the event that customers are not satisfied with the repair, a full refund will be given. A company spokesperson also released a statement saying that customers can expect quick and efficient work as they are equipped with only the latest equipment, and therefore work with minimal disruption.



Finally, this AC repair Tampa service is now providing financing, a 12 month zero interest package with no other hidden fees or charges. This is in addition to the special tune up service that the company provides. As the website points out, this tune up is not the typical one offered by other companies but a complete assessment and rejuvenation.



About One Stop Cooling and Heating

One Stop Cooling and Heating is a company that specializes in air conditioning repairs. With more than 25 years of experience, the company has built a solid reputation among clients and is known for its reliable service. Aside from repairs, One Stop Cooling also provides replacement service, cleaning of ducts, financing, and tuning up among others.



Contact Details

Daniel S. Stevens

12814 Dupont Circle

Tampa, FL 33626