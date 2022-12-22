One Stop Heart Clinic at Chase Lodge Hospital Offers Cardiology Services to Help Treat Cardiovascular Conditions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2022 -- One Stop Heart Clinic at Chase Lodge Hospital, a leading private hospital in the UK, offers cardiology services to help treat cardiovascular conditions. They offer patients the convenience of a one-stop clinic to both reassure and make a diagnosis where necessary. Through their multidisciplinary team approach, they share the best practices and innovative methods to ensure they can offer a comprehensive range of heart investigations and procedures across your entire treatment path. The broad expertise and vast experience of their cardiologists and cardiac surgeons make them one of the best cardiac services teams in the UK.



Their doctors offer patients the convenience of a one-stop clinic to both reassure and make a diagnosis where necessary. The patients at the clinic are cared for by highly skilled consultants, nurses, and surgeons who have in-depth practical knowledge of how to treat or prevent your heart condition most safely. They offer a comprehensive range of services that include outpatient-based investigations such as screening, echocardiography, and more and interventional cardiology procedures including angiography, electrophysiology, and more. Patients looking for cardiology services can check Chase Lodge Hospital's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "At Chase Lodge, we offer quick and convenient access to a range of quality healthcare services, including cardiology. Our cardiology team is here to diagnose, assess and treat cardiovascular conditions — heart and blood vessel diseases. From your initial assessment to after-care, our consultant cardiologists and clinical staff provide the highest standard of care throughout your journey to better health. At Chase Lodge Hospital, we pride ourselves on offering access to the highest quality cardiology services."



Chase Lodge Hospital is one of the most well-renowned private hospitals in the UK. The hospital provides a safe, friendly, and comfortable environment for patients and their families at what they recognise as a vulnerable time in their lives. Their services are designed and delivered to suit the patient, never forgetting that each person is individual and has specific emotional and clinical needs.



Chase Lodge is a hospital run by GPs which combines patient and family-centred General Practice with easy and convenient access to specialist investigations and consultant out-patient clinics. With their on-site Dental service and pharmacy, the company offers high-quality holistic care under one roof. With a patient-friendly approach, their doctors care for you and your family and give you the confidence that your healthcare needs will be quickly met. The hospital provides clinical information to patients appropriate to their needs and in a format they understand.



