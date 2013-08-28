One-Stop Lab Furniture Manufacturing Provides Direct Service

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- As technology continues to develop, custom-made lab furniture trend emerged in recent years. As required from different customers, today's laboratories are designed to provide scientists with a functional, flexible, and safe space, and contemporary lab instrument which reflects these kind of needs.



Shenzhen Bewa Lab Technolog Co., Ltd was established in 1999 whose team has more than 10 years’experience in lab furniture manufacturing. Especially due to the globalization, Bewa has more chance to cooperate in the world wide market. From my point,their products are all high quality with low cost. We can get the detailed information about their products at the website; www.bewalabfurniture.com . Bewa offers the lab instrument of various types which contains steel laboratory furniture, steel-wood laboratory furniture,stainless steel laboratory furniture, lab cabinet, steel fume hood , PP fume hood, lab fun and lab accessories, etc.



Bewa has already been successfully used in the large and middle scale laboratories, such as man universities, colleges, hospital medical treatment, scientific research and development, etc. They focus on one-stop service lab instrument, which means they provide direct service to customers from pre-sales to after sales. One-stop service focuses on mainly streamline operations, from which we can find internal operations in order to facilitate work and improve efficiency. Easy popularizing and low cost can achieve the maximum marginal benefit because their work are controlled by the QC system.



Bewa has big project experience in lab furniture manufacturing while they have strong R&D and design team which can give consumers most suitable solution with reliable quality assurance and competitive price.



To know more about their products as well as what the company can provide, visit their site at www.bewalabfurniture.com , send in your emails through sales@bewalabfurniture.com or feel free to contact them at +86-15919815124.



Contact:

Name: Daniel Zhu

Tel: +86-755-86628582

Fax: +86-755-86628551

Mobile: +86-15919815124

E-mail:sales@bewalabfurniture.com

Add: 5th floor build 6,Baoyuan road, Itenet industrial park baoan Zone Shenzhen China

MSN: hahatellme@hotmail.com

Skype: xiduoli