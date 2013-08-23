One-Stop Online Financial Service Saves Home Loan Applicants Time Finding Best Loan Rates

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- One of the fastest ways to accessing a new home loan quote or refinance quote is via an online service, argues James Clark, head of Australia’s leading online one-stop shop loan service, http://www.fish4loans.com.au.



“People want money, and they want it fast. They don’t have time to wait around for weeks or turning up at a bank lobby waiting to see the loans manager who has a several people ahead of you to determine whether they are qualified for a home loan,” says Clark.



He adds http://www.fish4loans.com.au was set up to specifically provide people easy access to all the major banks and many other lenders, so as to determine which one offers the best lending rates.



Access is easy.



“All one has to do to access the best lending rates the banks and lenders are offering is to simply plug in a few details on the site and the best rates just pop up on the screen.



As the best one-stop shop for all home loan needs, http://www.fish4loans.com.au, according to Clark, provides the best home loan rates from all the major banks and other lenders.



“We simple offer people the means to compare rates online, a facility that will enable them to apply directly to the lender that suits their taste and pocket book,” says Clark.



http://www.fish4loans.com.au, which targets employed Australians looking for a new home loan or to refinance existing home or investment loans, helps applicants save precious time when shopping around for new home loan rates.



“With http://www.fish4loans.com.au, there is no longer any need for people to go through a broker… you can check the rates online and just go direct to the bank,” notes Clark.



For further information about fish4loans.com, please visit their website at http://www.fish4loans.com.au/home-loan-comparison/



FROM: http://www.fish4loans.com.au, Buddina, QLD, Australia, http://www.fish4loans.com.au/home-loan-comparison/



MEDIA CONTACT: James Clark, Editor, +61 756414715, james@fish4loans.com.au