One Stop Scans Offers Photo Restoration at Affordable Prices

Woodbridge, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- One Stop Scans, Northern Virginia's premier photograph scanning and restoration company, is reminding people to look for old photographs during the upcoming spring cleaning season. Even if they look damaged or appear ruined, One Stop Scans challenges you to send those photographs into their store on Reddy Drive in Woodbridge.



“It may look damaged by a recent flood or ruined by years of mildew in a musty cabinet, but we love surprising our customers by what we can do,” says Steven Naylor, owner of One Stop Scans. “Between our photo scanning technology and photo restoration knowledge, we have been able to revive many old photographs that you may have thought was gone forever.”



Many older photographs that are damaged and aged can now be restored by using digital photo editing tools. Keep in mind that there is a fine line between restoring damaged photos and making them look like a picture that was taken yesterday. However, at One Stop Scans, they use the latest techniques to create the freshest, clearest image possible from your aging photographs.



“We know there are times when a photograph cannot be repaired.. and that's tough to tell a customer,” Naylor stated. “But that's why we encourage everyone to start gathering older photographs for restoration, especially before the next flood, hurricane or snowstorm hits our area.”



One Stop Scans will take special care of your older photographs, as if they were part of Naylor's own collection. And plenty of customers have stuck with One Stop Scans for all their scanning needs.



“I was worried about sending out my family memories to a complete stranger,” said Susan Schwarz, one of their recent customers. “They went above and beyond for their level of service.”



