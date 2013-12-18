One-Stop Shop for Hoover Spare Parts Is Appliance Spares Warehouse

Noble Park, Vic -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Appliance Spares Warehouse is a renowned provider of spare parts of electronic gadgets belonging to leading brands. They now enrich the merchandise by including a high enduring range of Hoover Spare Parts. Hoover is a popular name in global appliances market and its products are appropriately serving daily needs of many households in Australia. Appliance Spares Warehouse is a one stop shop offering genuine and wide variety of hoover spare parts for oven, washing machines, refrigerator and other appliances. The offered products are unblemished in all aspects and available at cost-effective rates.



What can you get here? Aside from this, at Appliance Spares Warehouse customers can avail the best quality washing machine spare parts that come with guarantee of genuineness and authentication. The company is known for manufacturing superlative and genuine spare parts of Whirlpool and other top notch washing machine brands. These spare parts have the approval of both customers and the major manufacturers of washing machine industry. Divulging about the credibility of the company and its products, a representative mentions, “Appliance Spares Warehouse’s reputation is not a fluke instead it is the result of hard work and dedication; the reputation that took days to be formed. Our efficacy and maintenance has left our customers happy and satisfied.”



Appliance Spares Warehouse is also an authorised distributor for Electrolux spare parts that besides being genuine are ideally helping customers in case of appliance breakdown. These parts have been developed keeping in mind the designs of modern electrical gadgets.



About Appliance Spares Warehouse

The Appliance Spares Warehouse is an Authorized Distributor for Electrolux & Fisher Paykel Spare Parts. It sells only genuine manufactures spare parts. It is an Australian owned company which is based in Victoria, operating through stock stored in its local warehouse. Orders are shipped daily direct from their warehouse to all parts of Australia. The company stores full range of accessories including refrigerator water filters, oven cleaner, cook top cleaner, hot plate cleaner, and Range Hood filter cleaner, BBQ cleaner, Stainless Steel cleaner and Dishwasher Descale.



For more information, please visit http://appliancespares.com.au/



Contact:

2/403

Princes Hwy Noble Park

Vic 3174

Phone:-03 9548-0033

Fax:-03 9574-0334