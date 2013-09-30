One Stop Shop for Real Estate Needs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Supreme Real Estate offers commercial and residential property management services in and around Los Angeles. They provide their services at an extremely competitive fee schedule. The fee schedule is free of hidden fees, start-up costs, termination fees or junk fees. Very few companies offer a risk free program and this company is one amongst those very rare that offers a 30 day risk free program. If the customers are not satisfied with their property management service, they are eligible for the first month’s management fee refund.



There are different kinds of property types to choose from such as Single Family, Condominium, Residential Income, Lots and Land, Mobile Home and so on. Sellers can go through a hassle-free selling experience here at Supreme Real Estate. The company will make sure that the property is ready for market. They will help the sellers stage the property by advising them on the immediate repairs the property has to undergo, price the property according to the market rate, find the best buyer and sell the property in the least amount of time at a good profit.



Buyers looking for a decent property at the best deal can always approach this company. Apart from helping them look for the right property, the company would help the buyers get the best price. This is also the best place for tenants who are looking for leased property or residential property rentals. Landlords can also find the tenants of their choice especially when it comes to renting their property. Supreme Real Estate is a One Stop Shop for all kinds of real estate needs. The company has a good standing with the community and professional associations in LA because of their high service standards.



To know more about different commercial and residential property listings in Los Angeles visit website www.supremerealestate.com



About www.supremerealestate.com

Supreme Real Estate, www.supremerealestate.com based at Los Angeles, California is a Property Management Firm that focuses on residential property management services along with real estate sales in Los Angeles. The firm offers a wide range of property listings for sale as well as lease. They also offer commercial and residential property management services in Orange County and other adjacent counties as well.



Media Contact



Sergei Klayzmin – President, Supreme Real Estate

Address: 355 S Grand Ave #2450 Los Angeles, CA 90071

Phone: 877-705-4647

Email: concierge@supremerealestate.com

Website: www.supremerealestate.com