One Team Restoration Partners with Marketing Company

Garner, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- One Team Restoration, a Garner-based company, specializing in disaster repair, has partnered with a national marketing company to improve One Team's reach.



One Team owner Jake Gray said the decision was pretty easy.



"I've built a premier company to take care of restarting property after water damage, fire, storms and mold removal. Helping people get back to normal after a disaster is my passion," he said. "Now I could split my time between marketing and running my business or I could devote my time to getting even better. No brainer. I'm here to help people."



He started searching for a marketing and PR company that knows the restoration business. He said the company had to understand what mold removal and restoration is all about as well as the other problems.



Soaring Away was recommended by companies in other regions. Mr. Gray said he also talked with PR company owner Holly Powell before making the partnership.



"Holly understands water damage and fire restoration. She knows what storms can do and why getting an expert for storm damage restoration is so important," he said. "Equally important from my perspective is she knows how to present this information to the public, so they understand how important it is to get help immediately when a building has water damage."



Another reason behind the decision was Mr. Gray's customers. They have told him, many times over, he needed to do a better job promoting his emergency services and the quality of work his company does.



"If the customer is always right, a smart business owner will listen. I am glad I listened to my customers. I look forward to expanding our reach all across the Raleigh area and beyond," he said.



For Soaring Away, the partnership was also a good match. Ms. Powell said One Team's reputation for excellence is something she insists on when taking on a new partner for marketing.



"Jake absolutely does what he says gets it done when he says. He stands behind all of his work. That's the kind of small business that made this country great and continues to the backbone of the economy," she said. "I look forward to working with Jake and helping him grow his business."



For more information, visit oneteamrestoration.com .



About One Team Restoration

One Team Restoration is a privately held business management company that is headquartered in Garner, NC specializing in offering commercial and residential disaster restoration services. We're driven to generate superior service, value, and brand quality – people are our best asset. One Team Restoration is proud of its capability of recruiting, training and retaining the top restoration personnel in the industry.



One Team Restoration's team averages more than 10 years of restoration industry expertise and has the ability to balance customer priorities. Our company believes that value enhancement starts with quick response to rapidly returning businesses and home to full use. It decreases customer downtime, as well as any related interruption expenses. We additionally believe that vertical integration of offerings ensures efficiency and quality throughout the whole process of restoration.



