ONE The First Myth Kickstarter on Track to Meet Ambitious Crowdfunding Target

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Crowdfunding has entered the public consciousness once again as much beloved childhood favorite TV show Reading Rainbow raised two million in twenty four hours to provide educational programming for kids. This marquee success has many taking a renewed interest in investing in worthy projects with artistic merit. One such is ONE: The First Myth, a unique tale shot in America’s natural parks, telling a unique allegory of the relationship of man and nature, as destroyed by the creation of ego. The ONE: The First Myth Kickstarter page has already raised much of its capital through existing pledges, but must raise another 14,000 dollars in four days to achieve its target, or lose all funds raised so far.



Kickstarter creates a high stakes environment for creators to find the support they need in time, and ONE: The First Myth has already seen overwhelming support as it races to the finish line. With a skeleton crew of actor, writer and director, cinematographer and composer, all the money raised will be put directly into the production.



To create the story, the ambitious use of extraordinary natural surroundings from throughout America’s famed national parks will be crucial, and the logistics of filming there create the expense. Nevertheless, the $66,000 budget is needed to finish the post production on the film- a mammoth undertaking.



A spokesperson for ONE The First Myth explained, “Post production is where the story comes alive, and this modest budget will nevertheless pay for a huge amount of work, from editing and CGI to sound recording and mixing, festival fees, distribution and more. Because of how Kickstarter works, it’s all or nothing, so we want everyone interested in supporting creative talent to take a look at what we have done so far and consider supporting us to make our final, ambitious goal and push this incredible project over the finish line.”



Pledge Here!



About ONE The First Myth

Man lives in perfect harmony with his surroundings until the day he becomes self-aware, breaking the fragile balance between himself and the elements. This revolutionary act has profound consequences: the invention of art, the advent of worship and idolatry, and the foundation of civilization. For more information please visit: http://kck.st/1uAN2bk