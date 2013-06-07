One Weird Unbelievable Yet Clever Trick to Save Big on Office Cleaning Services

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Janitorial Service Pros are providing Salt Lake City and Utah County with a premium commercial cleaning service. In fact they are giving back to their loyal customers by broadcasting a fresh new campaign through the business website. All customers, who phone in to the Salt Lake Janitorial Services office for a free quote on office cleaning services in Salt Lake City, will receive up to $25 referral fee discount on their first cleaning when they comment about the new website. This exclusive one time offer is the perfect fit for companies considering outsourcing the cleaning of their property before then end of the summer. Office Cleaning Pros the office cleaning authority will deliver commercial cleaning services for locally owned business such as chain retail stores, public or private schools, and large office complexes around the Salt Lake Valley. Give these Salt Lake office cleaning professionals a call today, simply mention the great website, and take advantage of this exclusive one time offer. Give them a call today at 801-218-2256.



Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company’s high-quality work, trustworthiness, and reliability has been a huge reason they have been able maintain a robust relationship with their clients for over 25 years. One of the recipes to the company’s continued achievement has been the fast easy free, no-obligation quote. Each prospective customer will recognize the complete value of the project before workers from the Salt Lake City janitorial service Pros begins. One of the fine employees from them will be sent to a customer’s property to establish their cleaning requirements. From there, the staff will propose an inexpensive estimate that will not break the allotted budget.



Spring is in the air, and the very last thing a commercial business wants, is to be left with a, filthy, dirty office space or commercial building. Take the time to call immediately call the commercial office cleaning pros to make sure the building is properly maintained and clean for the summer.



About Salt Lake Office Cleaning Pros

As a proven leader in the commercial cleaning services, Salt Lake Office Cleaning Pros has been providing Utah with premium commercial cleaning for over 25 years. Offering a extensive range of janitorial and property preservation services, the company will complete any job on time and under a reasonable budget. Over the past twenty five years, the company mission has been to expand its horizons and continues to offer the best generalized cleaning services, complete floor waxing or maintenance, window washing, power washing, emergency disaster cleanup and much more. The company provides cleaning services for commercial properties located in Camden, Burlington and all of Gloucester County.



http://www.saltlakejanitorialservices.net/office-cleaning-salt-lake-city/

Phone: 801-218-2256

77 West 200 South, 3rd Floor

Salt Lake City, UT 84101.