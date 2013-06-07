One with Nature Candles Now Also with New Summer Fragrances

Celje, Slovakia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- One with Nature Candles offer scented candles which create a pleasant atmosphere in your home with a wide selection of fragrances for every mood. While Whiskey-Caramel, Strawberry-Melon and Sweet Cherry are designed for eternal lovers, the Kiwi-Tolu and Thai Orchid are a bit more fresh, and Lavender Fields presents a fragrance for comforting moments of relaxation for the body and mind. All new amazing fragrances are available at www.owncandles.com.



Scented candles are available in glass jars or as votive/refill candles, travel tin candles with cover and packaging that does not break, and of course the beautifully decorated gift boxes.



One With Nature Candles come in three collections. Standard collection is represented in the Earth collection, which focuses on individual scents. Specialty is the Dublicious collection that includes two colors and two fragrances, which merge into a totally new fragrance when they meet. Also new and different is the Body & Spa collection of massage candles, which first enchants with its pleasant essential oil fragrances, and offers heated oils that can be used for a body massage.



About One with Nature Candles

One with Nature Candles are handmade scented candles, and are also very ecologically oriented. Only 100% palm wax, which is produced from renewable sources and is free from paraffin and other chemicals is used for production. Fragrances are free from phthalates and parabens, and are not harmful. They have also not been tested on animals. The cotton wicks are lead-free and zinc-free, colors used are organic and do not contain harmful substances and additives, such as naphtha and naphthalene.



Media Contact:

Jabucek, s.p.

info@jabucek.com

Celje, Slovenia

http://www.owncandles.com