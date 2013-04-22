One World LED Opens New Showroom in South Australia

South Australia, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- One World LED, a leading developer of visualization and virtualization technologies, today made a public announcement of opening the first Australian digital display showroom and sales center in Adelaide, South Australia at 1055 South Road in Melrose Park.



This showroom will exhibit various LED media technologies for indoor, outdoor and portable such as building-top, car-top and billboard applications. The trained engineers will help educate visitors and resellers about various digital advertising and marketing technologies such as digital screens and signage, contents management, services and support issues.



In this showroom, visitors will be able to inspect and interact with large LED displays and sound systems for applications including indoor and outdoor advertising, education, public information and entertainment deploying digital technologies.



One World LED is a technology partner of the One World Technology of Suzhou China that is a leading technology developer holding numerous patents in China and the U.S.



One World LED is established to be a leading global provider of large full color LED digital screens for indoor and outdoor applications such as lobby information/advertising screens, outdoor billboards and interactive digital signs and information boards.



