OneConnect Becomes One of China's Leading Technology-as-a-Service Platform for Financial Institutions

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- The digital era has led to many new inclusions in the way services are provided and business is conducted. With the rise of the blockchain in particular, the digital landscape has transformed massively, allowing for better revenue generation, highly efficiency and enhanced service quality.



The company leading the charge in this case is OneConnect. They are a leading technology-as-a-service platform that aids financial institutions in China. The company's primary focus is on providing technology applications that propel their clients towards more effective business practices and results.



With over 30 years of experience, OneConnect (OCFT) is able to adequately answer the needs and requirements of most financial institutions. Their technology-enabled business services work perfectly for various industries including banking, insurance, asset management and more. They cover over 12 technology solutions across the full scope of their businesses.



Using world-leading technology for their financial services, they are unbridled in their services. In 2019, they had the honor of having served in all of China's major banks, 99% of city commercial banks, as well as 46% of its insurance companies.



With the use of the latest solutions, OneConnect has continued to assist businesses in producing sustainable growth. For this reason, they are the go-to option for a multitude of financial institutions across China. By consistently improving their services, they have continued to rise through the ranks and within half a decade have become the premier choice for many.



Using the latest technology based applications, they enable countless clients to maximize their revenue and streamline their operations by boosting efficiency.



About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. With leading-edge technology, AI, blockchain, big data, OneConnect empowers financial institutions with "technology+business" solutions.



Their tailor-made business services include a myriad of aspects in what is described as a "technology + business" service model. Their highly automated platform is based on their extensive industry expertise and experience, and aids financial companies in maximizing their revenue and nurtures sustainable growth.



The company has received a number of awards in the past. These include over 23 technology awards in international companies, including the IDC Global Blockchain Award, BAI Global Insurance Certification Award, the 1st Prize in the OMG Microexpression Competition, and the CMMI4 international certification, and ranked the 62nd in IDC's FinTech Ranking Top 100 in 2019, and 11th in KPMG 2018 Fintech 100. For more information: https://www.ocft.com/index.php?s=en



