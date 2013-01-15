Onehub Releases a Major Update of Its iOS App

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Onehub 2.3 makes online file sharing easy and provides complete access to files from anywhere. The app can be downloaded from iTunes, and is compatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad.



Onehub allows its users to share files with confidence. The users have total control over the workspaces. Also the content of files can be accessed from anywhere. An individual can organize the data from multiple devices.



The developers of Onehub kept user’s convenience in mind while developing this app. In the latest version, users can upload their files in a matter of seconds. Onehub users now have the option to control their own workspaces, and keep a check on what they want others to see in their respective work spaces.



Along with secure file sharing, Onehub also allows its users to highlight their company. While allowing the company to upload their own logo and color schemes, a brand can surely gain all the attention for itself by having complete hold of the client portal.



With the ease of the online data room that is being provided by Onehub, all the event happenings can be focused upon. The administrator of a workspace can review and filter all the files that are present in the workspace. This new version also permits users to decide how they wish to be notified. They have the option whether they want to receive daily, weekly of immediate e-mail notifications.



Through the option of posting messages in work spaces, one can simply communicate with other members of the workspace by posting a single message. Other members of a particular workspace can then respond by commenting on that message. Furthermore, there are comment icons that are highlighted once a comment is posted.



The virtual data room allows the users of Onehub to be updated without opening any internet browser. Files get automatically synchronized from the work spaces. Additionally, the clients have access to previews in high quality without downloading another application.



Onehub helps various businesses to manage their content and assists them completely in file sharing. Onehub shares the files of its clients with complete confidentiality, thus gaining their utmost trust.



For more information on Onehub 2.3, interested folks may visit http://onehub.com. New or current Onehub users may download the updated app by visiting https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/onehub/id476746131?mt=8.



Media Contact:

Onehub

Seattle, WA 98104

info@onehub.com

(877) 644-7774