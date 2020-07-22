Oneiro Company Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Documentary Film

Canton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- Oneiro Company has proudly announced that it is producing an inspiring new documentary film to honor the Holocaust victims of the Nazi occupation. This new docudrama film has been named "The Students of Umberto Primo," and it brings to life the stories of nine Jewish students studying at the Italian school called Umberto Primo in Thessaloniki, Greece during the time of Nazi occupation. To introduce this film to the world, the Greek production company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support.



"The Students of Umberto Primo is a docudrama in memory of Holocaust victims, and this project is the result of a historic discovery by Antonio Crescenzi," said co-producer Diane Carvisiglia Boulanger, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Antonio discovered students' essays, graduation diplomas, and other documents of historical importance that had been long forgotten in the basement of the Italian Institute of Thessaloniki, Greece, the site of the former Italian school, Umberto Primo," she added.



"It is important, now more than ever, to remember what can happen when fanatic ideology, nationalism and racism overtake common humanity and compassion," Boulanger adds. "We must continue to learn the lessons from history, so we do not repeat the atrocities of the past."



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/umbertoprimo/the-students-of-umberto-primo and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of this film. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US $20,000. The production company is offering a wide range of rewards for backers, with worldwide shipping. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

The Students of Umberto Primo is an inspiring new documentary film made in the honor of Holocaust victims. The film depicts previously untold stories of nine Greek/Italian/Jewish students, who were persecuted by the Nazis. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, and the production company is welcoming generous pledges and donations.



Contact:

Contact Person: Diane Boulanger

Company: Oneiro Company

City: Canton

State: Massachusetts

Country: United States

Phone: 781-589-3188

Email: diane@kickstartercomm.com

Website: www.thestudentsofumbertoprimo.com