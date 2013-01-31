OneLoanSource Approves Loans for People with Bad Credit

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Loans for people with bad credit history are practically nonexistent. But, one company that promises to make a difference is oneloansource.com. This company has the best interests of people with bad credit history in mind. The company is unlike other funding companies because it does the heavy lifting and let the borrowers save and time and energy in their pursuit of finding the best lender.



Lenders can be particularly tough when it comes to providing loans for people with bad credit history. Even a small default can ruin an individual’s chances of getting funded. Even if the application is accepted, the borrower charges insane rates in order to lend money. Usually customers who have no choice give in to the deal and end up paying a lot more than they should. Oneloansource.com is here to change all that and more.



The company follows a very simple approach where it uses the borrower’s credit score to match offers made by lenders. The customer or the loan applicant has to follow 3 easy steps which include finding out credit score and setting up an application. Once the form if filled out with proper details, the borrower is assured of finding a suitable lender. What makes the process less stressful and more effective is the fact that loans for people with bad credit history are as prevalent as any other form of loan.



What this means to the borrower is that he or she does not have to compromise at any given level in order to access funds. What is even better is that all it takes for the approval to be given is 1 minute! This is the highlight of oneloansource.com. No other company can find loans for people with bad credit history in such a short time. It is too good to be true but, actually hundreds of customers have tried the option and benefited from the process.



What one may think is that the process or the lenders are not legitimate. But, there is no such concern when it comes to the services of oneloansource.com. All lenders are legitimate and provide 100% exclusive loans for people with bad credit. To know more log onto http://www.oneloansource.com



Media Contact

OneLoanSource.com

16192 Coastal Highway

Lewes, DE 19958

888-580-3330

info@oneloansource.com