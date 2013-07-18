Oneloansource Helps People Apply for Bad Credit Personal Loans

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- People with bad credit may have difficulty applying for a loan. However, this scenario has now undergone a change with Oneloansource. This online service provider based in Lewes, Delaware, is a loan-matching company that helps people find money lenders according to their requirements and budget. Through its large network of multiple moneylenders, this company directs borrowers towards the right path for fulfilling their loan needs and apply for bad credit personal loans.



The process of application for bad credit personal loans is free to use and does not hurt the credit score of applicants. Oneloansource focuses on ensuring that borrowers do not apply at a large number of sites, which will exhaust their credit. Even in that situation, the company offers programs that help customers get the required loan as well as build up their credit cores back.



According to the website, “We and our lenders understand that a bad credit score does not mean a bad person. Bad things happen to good people. Just fill out our form and begin the process to getting the loan that you need today!”



The system at Oneloansource takes the information provided by the customer and matches it with bad credit lenders from the network of participating lenders. These lenders can offer short term loans, cash advance or payday loans, as well as bad credit personal loans. Usually finding loans for customers with bad credit is a challenge.



However, at Oneloansource, the system takes upon the task of matching the applicant to a bad credit lender. When a match has been made, the company suggests that all information with regard to these types of loans have to be reviewed by the customer. Details with respect to the disadvantages of these loans and fees for participating money lenders are listed on the website, which can be assessed by borrowers before they agree to the loan terms.



Borrowers also have the option of opting out of the system if they wish to. Informative and promotional emails will not be sent to customers if they don’t want to receive them. The company’s aim is to help customers, not bother them.



For more information about applying for bad credit personal loans, take a look at the company website https://www.oneloansource.com.



About Oneloansource

Oneloansource is a loan-matching company having partnerships with a large number of online lenders. Oneloansource helps borrowers find the right money lender who suits their requirements and budget, online. This online service provider has been in the business of assisting people with bad credit in their efforts to apply for loans, for the past 10 years.



Media Contact

OneLoanSource.com

16192 Coastal Highway

Lewes, DE 19958

888-580-3330

Email: info@oneloansource.com

URL: https://www.oneloansource.com